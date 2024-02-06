All sections
RecordsAugust 1, 2020

Leggett-50 years

Tom and Florence "Flossie" Leggett of Cape Girardeau are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary Aug. 1. There will be a small luncheon with friends in place of a postponed Alaska cruise. Leggett and the former Flossie Miner were married Aug. 1, 1970, at Maple United Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau.

Mr. and Mrs. Tom Leggett
Mr. and Mrs. Tom Leggett

Tom and Florence "Flossie" Leggett of Cape Girardeau are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary Aug. 1. There will be a small luncheon with friends in place of a postponed Alaska cruise.

Leggett and the former Flossie Miner were married Aug. 1, 1970, at Maple United Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau. The Rev. Theo Probst and the Rev. Lester Butler performed the ceremony. Their attendants were Helen Miner, sister of Mrs. Leggett; Daphna Seabaugh Fiehler; Dan Niswonger, brother of Mr. Leggett; and Bruce Green.

Flossie is retired after teaching 33 years at Egyptian School in Tamms, Illinois, working at Schnucks and Menards. Tom is retired after working at Meyer Supply and Menards.

The couple has two children, Jason (Eric) Leggett of Columbia, Missouri, and Cameron (Susie) Leggett of Jackson. They have one grandson, Tristan Leggett of Jackson.

Anniversaries
