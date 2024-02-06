Leggett-50 years

Tom and Florence "Flossie" Leggett of Cape Girardeau are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary Aug. 1. There will be a small luncheon with friends in place of a postponed Alaska cruise.

Leggett and the former Flossie Miner were married Aug. 1, 1970, at Maple United Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau. The Rev. Theo Probst and the Rev. Lester Butler performed the ceremony. Their attendants were Helen Miner, sister of Mrs. Leggett; Daphna Seabaugh Fiehler; Dan Niswonger, brother of Mr. Leggett; and Bruce Green.