RecordsDecember 7, 2019

Lane - 60 years

Dale and Donna Lane of Jackson celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary Nov. 23 with an anniversary party hosted by their children at the Jackson Civic Center. Lane and the former Donna Nasep were married Nov. 14, 1959, in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. They have three children, Russell (Kim) Lane, Beverly (Ed) Hahs and Gregory Lane. They also have nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren...

Mr. and Mrs. Dale Lane
Mr. and Mrs. Dale Lane

Dale and Donna Lane of Jackson celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary Nov. 23 with an anniversary party hosted by their children at the Jackson Civic Center.

Lane and the former Donna Nasep were married Nov. 14, 1959, in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

They have three children, Russell (Kim) Lane, Beverly (Ed) Hahs and Gregory Lane. They also have nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

