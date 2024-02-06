Landewee-50 years

Glen and the former Nancy Elfrink were married June 20, 1970, at St. John's Catholic Church in Leopold.

They have three children, all residing in Leopold, Brad (Rene) Landewee, Angie Landewee and Andy (special friend Kalie Allison) Landewee. They also have four grandchildren, Abby (John) Bohnsack, Evan, Kale and Ike Landewee.