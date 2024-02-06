All sections
RecordsJuly 18, 2020

Landewee-50 years

Glen and Nancy Landewee of Leopold, Missouri, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary June 20 with a celebration hosted by their children at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Leopold. Those attending were family, friends and many former classmates. Glen and the former Nancy Elfrink were married June 20, 1970, at St. John's Catholic Church in Leopold...

Mr. and Mrs. Glen Landewee
Mr. and Mrs. Glen Landewee

Glen and Nancy Landewee of Leopold, Missouri, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary June 20 with a celebration hosted by their children at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Leopold. Those attending were family, friends and many former classmates.

Glen and the former Nancy Elfrink were married June 20, 1970, at St. John's Catholic Church in Leopold.

They have three children, all residing in Leopold, Brad (Rene) Landewee, Angie Landewee and Andy (special friend Kalie Allison) Landewee. They also have four grandchildren, Abby (John) Bohnsack, Evan, Kale and Ike Landewee.

