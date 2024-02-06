Landewee -- 50 years

Bill and Glenda Landewee of Leopold, Missouri, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on June 4, 2017, with a celebration hosted by their children. Those attending included family, classmates and friends.
Bill and the former Glenda Elfrink were married June 3, 1967, at St. John's Catholic Church in Leopold.
They have four children: Lisa Landewee of Nashville, Tennessee; Kristi (Eric) McGowen of Cape Girardeau; Jill (Tyson) Bollinger of Kennett, Missouri; and Adam (Stephanie) Landewee of Leopold. The couple also has five grandchildren: Ella and Kacie McGowen, Ava and Josie Bollinger and Lucy Landewee.
