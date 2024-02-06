All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
RecordsJune 11, 2017

Landewee -- 50 years

Bill and Glenda Landewee of Leopold, Missouri, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on June 4, 2017, with a celebration hosted by their children. Those attending included family, classmates and friends. Bill and the former Glenda Elfrink were married June 3, 1967, at St. John's Catholic Church in Leopold...

Mr. and Mrs. Bill Landewee
Mr. and Mrs. Bill Landewee

Bill and Glenda Landewee of Leopold, Missouri, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on June 4, 2017, with a celebration hosted by their children. Those attending included family, classmates and friends.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Bill and the former Glenda Elfrink were married June 3, 1967, at St. John's Catholic Church in Leopold.

They have four children: Lisa Landewee of Nashville, Tennessee; Kristi (Eric) McGowen of Cape Girardeau; Jill (Tyson) Bollinger of Kennett, Missouri; and Adam (Stephanie) Landewee of Leopold. The couple also has five grandchildren: Ella and Kacie McGowen, Ava and Josie Bollinger and Lucy Landewee.

Story Tags
Anniversaries
Advertisement
Related
RecordsOct. 17
Police report 10-17-24
RecordsOct. 4
Road work: Bridge repairs reduce SB I-55 in Scott County
RecordsOct. 3
Cape County coroner motion hearing scheduled for November
RecordsOct. 3
Road work: Route AA in Scott County closed for bridge mainte...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Southeast Missouri felon sentenced to 110 months on gun, drug charges
RecordsSep. 30
Southeast Missouri felon sentenced to 110 months on gun, drug charges
Road work: WB US 62 in Scott County reduced for shoulder work
RecordsSep. 30
Road work: WB US 62 in Scott County reduced for shoulder work
Cape shooting suspect held on no-bond warrant
RecordsSep. 27
Cape shooting suspect held on no-bond warrant
Police report 9-28-24
RecordsSep. 27
Police report 9-28-24
Fire report 9-28-24
RecordsSep. 27
Fire report 9-28-24
Road work: SB I-55 in Scott County reduced for pavement repairs
RecordsSep. 27
Road work: SB I-55 in Scott County reduced for pavement repairs
Road work: Route O in Scott County reduced for bridge work
RecordsSep. 27
Road work: Route O in Scott County reduced for bridge work
Fire report 9-27-24
RecordsSep. 26
Fire report 9-27-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy