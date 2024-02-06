All sections
RecordsJune 11, 2017

Kirn -- 60 years

Donald and Mary Kirn of Cape Girardeau celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on June 1. Kirn and the former Mary Zahner were married June 1, 1957, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Perryville, Missouri. The couple has five children, Dr. Dean Kirn of Lenexa, Kansas, Scott (Rhonda) Kirn of Jackson, Mike (Patti) Kirn of Jackson, Tanda (Darrick) Smith of Cape Girardeau and the late Mark Kirn, who passed away in 1978. The couple also has six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Mr. and Mrs. Donald Kirn then
Mr. and Mrs. Donald Kirn then

Donald and Mary Kirn of Cape Girardeau celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on June 1.

Kirn and the former Mary Zahner were married June 1, 1957, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Perryville, Missouri.

The couple has five children, Dr. Dean Kirn of Lenexa, Kansas, Scott (Rhonda) Kirn of Jackson, Mike (Patti) Kirn of Jackson, Tanda (Darrick) Smith of Cape Girardeau and the late Mark Kirn, who passed away in 1978.

The couple also has six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Anniversaries

