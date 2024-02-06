Records July 27, 2021

Kipper

Son to Rory and Sarah Kipper of Thousand Oaks, California, Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Apple Valley, California, 10:48 p.m., Friday, July 16, 2021. Name, Hudson Marshall. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Kipper is the former Sarah Long, daughter of Darrell Long and Debbie Long, both of Cape Girardeau. She is a stay-at-home mom. Kipper is the son of Paul and Bonnie Kipper of Cape Girardeau. He is a commander in the U.S. Navy, officer in charge of VTUAV...