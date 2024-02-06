All sections
RecordsNovember 21, 2020

Kinder - 50 years

CHAFFEE, Mo. -- Ivis and Nelda Kinderof Chaffee celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Nov. 14. They were married Nov. 14, 1970, at Delta Baptist Church in Delta. They have two children, Kimberly (Bruce) King and Bryan (Melissa) Kinder. They also have two grandchildren, River and Forest King...

CHAFFEE, Mo. -- Ivis and Nelda Kinderof Chaffee celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Nov. 14.

They were married Nov. 14, 1970, at Delta Baptist Church in Delta.

They have two children, Kimberly (Bruce) King and Bryan (Melissa) Kinder. They also have two grandchildren, River and Forest King.

