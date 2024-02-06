Kinder - 50 years

CHAFFEE, Mo. -- Ivis and Nelda Kinderof Chaffee celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Nov. 14.
They were married Nov. 14, 1970, at Delta Baptist Church in Delta.
They have two children, Kimberly (Bruce) King and Bryan (Melissa) Kinder. They also have two grandchildren, River and Forest King.
