Kielhofner - 70 years

Harold and Luella Kielhofner of Oran, Missouri, celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on April 14 at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Oran. The couple's daughters and daughter-in-law hosted the event: Andrea Sachse of Cape Girardeau, Connie Newton of St. Joseph, Missouri, Marcia Kielhofner of Sugar Land, Texas, Gail Smith of Hillsboro, Missouri, and Renee Taylor of Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. A son, Gary Kielhofner, is deceased.
Kielhofner and the former Luella Hamm were married April 10, 1948, at Guardian Angel Catholic Church in Oran. They live on their farm in Scott County.
The celebration also included their sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and the Rev. Randolph Tochtrop.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.