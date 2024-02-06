All sections
May 5, 2018

Kielhofner - 70 years

Harold and Luella Kielhofner of Oran, Missouri, celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on April 14 at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Oran. The couple's daughters and daughter-in-law hosted the event: Andrea Sachse of Cape Girardeau, Connie Newton of St. Joseph, Missouri, Marcia Kielhofner of Sugar Land, Texas, Gail Smith of Hillsboro, Missouri, and Renee Taylor of Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. A son, Gary Kielhofner, is deceased...

Mr. and Mrs. Harold Kielhofner
Mr. and Mrs. Harold Kielhofner

Harold and Luella Kielhofner of Oran, Missouri, celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on April 14 at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Oran. The couple's daughters and daughter-in-law hosted the event: Andrea Sachse of Cape Girardeau, Connie Newton of St. Joseph, Missouri, Marcia Kielhofner of Sugar Land, Texas, Gail Smith of Hillsboro, Missouri, and Renee Taylor of Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. A son, Gary Kielhofner, is deceased.

Kielhofner and the former Luella Hamm were married April 10, 1948, at Guardian Angel Catholic Church in Oran. They live on their farm in Scott County.

The celebration also included their sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and the Rev. Randolph Tochtrop.

