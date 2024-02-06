Kagle - 60 years

Carl and Mary Ann Kagle celebrated their 60th wedding anninversary on June 8 with a dinner hosted by Deborah and Carroll Williams at The Melting Pot in St. Louis. The couple's grandson and his wife, Lance and Jesse Ferrell, also attended the dinner.
Kagle and the former Mary Ann Duncan were married June 8, 1958, at First Assembly of God Church in Chaffee, Missouri. The Rev. R.C. Wetzel performed the ceremony.
The couple has two children, Deborah (Carroll) Williams of Cape Girardeau and Karla (David) Liebherr of Hazel Green, Wisconsin. They also have 14 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.