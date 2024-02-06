All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
RecordsJuly 7, 2018

Kagle - 60 years

Carl and Mary Ann Kagle celebrated their 60th wedding anninversary on June 8 with a dinner hosted by Deborah and Carroll Williams at The Melting Pot in St. Louis. The couple's grandson and his wife, Lance and Jesse Ferrell, also attended the dinner...

Mr. and Mrs. Carl Kagle
Mr. and Mrs. Carl Kagle

Carl and Mary Ann Kagle celebrated their 60th wedding anninversary on June 8 with a dinner hosted by Deborah and Carroll Williams at The Melting Pot in St. Louis. The couple's grandson and his wife, Lance and Jesse Ferrell, also attended the dinner.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Kagle and the former Mary Ann Duncan were married June 8, 1958, at First Assembly of God Church in Chaffee, Missouri. The Rev. R.C. Wetzel performed the ceremony.

The couple has two children, Deborah (Carroll) Williams of Cape Girardeau and Karla (David) Liebherr of Hazel Green, Wisconsin. They also have 14 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Story Tags
Anniversaries
Advertisement
Related
RecordsNov. 1
Fire report 11-2-24
RecordsNov. 1
Police report 11-2-24
RecordsNov. 1
Fire report 11-1-24
RecordsNov. 1
Police report 11-1-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 10-31-24
RecordsOct. 31
Police report 10-31-24
Fire report 10-31-24
RecordsOct. 31
Fire report 10-31-24
Fire report 10-26-24
RecordsOct. 25
Fire report 10-26-24
Police report 10-26-24
RecordsOct. 25
Police report 10-26-24
Fire report 10-25-24
RecordsOct. 24
Fire report 10-25-24
Police report 10-25-24
RecordsOct. 24
Police report 10-25-24
Fire report 10-19-24
RecordsOct. 19
Fire report 10-19-24
Fire report 10-18-24
RecordsOct. 18
Fire report 10-18-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy