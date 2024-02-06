All sections
April 16, 2022

Johnston-50 years

Lyle and Paulette Johnston of Jackson will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family meal on April 22 at their home. Lyle and Paulette were married April 22, 1972, by the Rev. Roy Pinson. Lyle's attendants 50 years ago were James Deneke, Paul Nothdurft, Dan Brase, Gaylan Johnston and Ray Johnston. Paulette's attendants were Phyllis McGuire, Eileen LaFary, Ramona Harty, Karen Johnston and Sarah Deneke Slinkard.

Mr. and Mrs. Lyle Johnston
Mr. and Mrs. Lyle Johnston

Lyle and Paulette Johnston of Jackson will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family meal on April 22 at their home.

Lyle and Paulette were married April 22, 1972, by the Rev. Roy Pinson. Lyle's attendants 50 years ago were James Deneke, Paul Nothdurft, Dan Brase, Gaylan Johnston and Ray Johnston. Paulette's attendants were Phyllis McGuire, Eileen LaFary, Ramona Harty, Karen Johnston and Sarah Deneke Slinkard.

The couple has two children, Will Johnston and Celesta Johnston.

Anniversaries

