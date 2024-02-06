John Springer

John Paul Springer, 86, of Jackson passed away Monday, June 12, 2023, at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.
He was born April 24, 1937, in Jasper, Arkansas, son of Paul and Lucille Owens Springer. He and Bernice Mary Horrell were married Aug. 3, 1968.
John was a 1956 graduate of Tulsa Central High in Tulsa, Oklahoma. After he graduated, he entered the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged in 1978. He and his family then settled in Jackson.
John worked at Lenco in the electronics division until it closed in 1990. He then worked at Link Electronics until his retirement.
He and his wife loved to travel across the United States. John will be remembered as a charismatic story teller about growing up in Arkansas, his time in the service and life's journey.
Loving survivors include his wife, Bernice; daughter and son-in-law, Kristine Springer and Andy Schmidt of Granger, Indiana; grandson, Ben Schmidt of Granger; sister, Janis (Kenneth) Ishmael of Canton, Texas; and many nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Mary Lou, Judith Ann and Carrie Sue; and an infant brother, Bud.
There will be no services. Arrangements are by McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson.
Memorials may be made to Safe House of Southeast Missouri in Cape Girardeau or Salvation Army.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting John's personal obituary page at www.mccombsfuneralhome.com.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.