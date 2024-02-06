John Springer

John Paul Springer, 86, of Jackson passed away Monday, June 12, 2023, at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.

He was born April 24, 1937, in Jasper, Arkansas, son of Paul and Lucille Owens Springer. He and Bernice Mary Horrell were married Aug. 3, 1968.

John was a 1956 graduate of Tulsa Central High in Tulsa, Oklahoma. After he graduated, he entered the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged in 1978. He and his family then settled in Jackson.

John worked at Lenco in the electronics division until it closed in 1990. He then worked at Link Electronics until his retirement.