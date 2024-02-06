Jefferson Elementary School second quarter

Jefferson Elementary School
A Honor Roll
3rd grade: Ruth Lowe, Micah Banks, Seville Bell, RaeLynn Bowen, Titus Flentge, Nevaeh Graham, Leonidas Kennedy, John Lewis ,Andrew Nesby, Matthew Cameron, Janell Hopkins, Aubrielle Louis, Khelan Silman, Christopher Sparks, Karely Vasquez-Ramirez
4th grade: Derek Mendoza-Garcia, Deandria Holmes, Kameela Parker, Lamia Warren, Harlow Williams, Zane Carter, Taylor Hahs, Kobe Minniefield, Rumor Young, Karmen Smith, Janiah Shelton, Korie Greene, Isabella Flahardy, Blair Eyler,Tyra Dodd Khylie Jones, De'Anthony Mallory, Christopher Wheatley, Aubree Livingston
B Honor Roll
3rd grade: Leo Woods, Ryelle Bowen, Aria McKibben, Jayceon Banks, Jeramy Hawley, Olivia Robinson, Elijah Rushing, Corbin Stephens, Kal'EI Ramos, Delrease Barnhill, Famiere Jenkins, Ja'Niyah Welch, Amya Patterson.
4th grade: Kyler Harris, La'King Patton, Cherish Pullet, Marley Reeves, Ni'Yell Anderson, La'Nijah Reed, Will Woods, Nevaeh Robinson, Aria Wrather, Khamille Jones, Lyle Hughes, Isabel Amerson, Kenzie Hinkle, Breosha Mullins.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.