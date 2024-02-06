All sections
RecordsFebruary 13, 2021

Jefferson Elementary School second quarter

Jefferson Elementary School

A Honor Roll

3rd Grade: Patrick Adams,Ty'Liah Banks, Jaevyn Brown, Alaina Brozak, Hayden Cox, Miriam Flentge, Deontae Gwinn, Jonathan Garcia Mendoza, Ele' Newson.

4th Grade: Aiden Bragg, Kmya Farmer, Hailey Goodwin, Brielyn Korn, Mason Shaw, Jazlyn Tarver, Carole Turner, Colten Welker, Kobe Wren.

B Honor Roll

3rd Grade: Ayeden Alvarado, Landon Hughes, Angel Irvin, Kiersten Lanier, Kaleb McCluney, Thomas Mittrucker, LaMarilyn Robinson, Za'Khylah Spence, Colton Stovall, Clifford Wheatley.

4th Grade: Tariyah Brown, Zaniya DeBerry, Christopher Fabian, Jakeith Francis, Atreyu Hartline, Royce Sisson, Alayiah White.

5th Grade: Terrance Dorsey, Ebay James, Ivy Myers, Braden Smallwood.

Honor Rolls
