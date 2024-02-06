Jefferson Elementary School second quarter

Jefferson Elementary School
A Honor Roll
3rd Grade: Patrick Adams,Ty'Liah Banks, Jaevyn Brown, Alaina Brozak, Hayden Cox, Miriam Flentge, Deontae Gwinn, Jonathan Garcia Mendoza, Ele' Newson.
4th Grade: Aiden Bragg, Kmya Farmer, Hailey Goodwin, Brielyn Korn, Mason Shaw, Jazlyn Tarver, Carole Turner, Colten Welker, Kobe Wren.
B Honor Roll
3rd Grade: Ayeden Alvarado, Landon Hughes, Angel Irvin, Kiersten Lanier, Kaleb McCluney, Thomas Mittrucker, LaMarilyn Robinson, Za'Khylah Spence, Colton Stovall, Clifford Wheatley.
4th Grade: Tariyah Brown, Zaniya DeBerry, Christopher Fabian, Jakeith Francis, Atreyu Hartline, Royce Sisson, Alayiah White.
5th Grade: Terrance Dorsey, Ebay James, Ivy Myers, Braden Smallwood.
