All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
RecordsJanuary 12, 2019

Jefferson Elementary School second quarter

Jefferson Elementary School A Honor Roll 4th grade: Catelyn Cowling, Amaria Criddle, Tydell Gathright, Jacarri Harris, Khalil Johnson, KeShaunna Jones, Joslin Kinder, LaRosa King, Moreanna Miner, Tala Mungle, Rayne Lei Oseland, Karsen Pierce, Gabriel Santos, Nala Smith, Zeus Ward, Emma Wehmeyer...

Jefferson Elementary School

A Honor Roll

4th grade: Catelyn Cowling, Amaria Criddle, Tydell Gathright, Jacarri Harris, Khalil Johnson, KeShaunna Jones, Joslin Kinder, LaRosa King, Moreanna Miner, Tala Mungle, Rayne Lei Oseland, Karsen Pierce, Gabriel Santos, Nala Smith, Zeus Ward, Emma Wehmeyer.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

3rd grade: Jayla Anderson, Carnelo Andrews, Amani Gilyard, Ka'Laia Harris, Khamya Johnson, Morgan Reed, Cooper Seabaugh, Collin Stephens, Mya Wilson.

B Honor Roll

4th grade: Brennex Carroll, Anthony Figueroa, Tristan Flanigan, Joseph Hamlin, Robert Henry, LaVarious King, Allen Lett, Emerson McDowell-Hill, Kevin Miles, Aaron Salinas, Travis Shavers, Vincent Simpson.

3rd grade: Iona Avery, Kaleb Davis, Gemma Dombrowski, Dakota Everett, Allyson Fabian, Christopher Guada, Ayden Hill, Louise Hogan, Elijah James, Kaden Lanier, Malik Larry, Paris Long, Luis Mendez Puga, Braden Smallwood, Ericka Thiele, Phallon Thomas, Danayshia Wells.

Story Tags
Honor Rolls
Advertisement
Related
RecordsNov. 6
Fire report 11-7-24
RecordsNov. 6
Police report 11-7-24
RecordsNov. 1
Fire report 11-2-24
RecordsNov. 1
Police report 11-2-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Fire report 11-1-24
RecordsNov. 1
Fire report 11-1-24
Police report 11-1-24
RecordsNov. 1
Police report 11-1-24
Police report 10-31-24
RecordsOct. 31
Police report 10-31-24
Fire report 10-31-24
RecordsOct. 31
Fire report 10-31-24
Fire report 10-26-24
RecordsOct. 25
Fire report 10-26-24
Police report 10-26-24
RecordsOct. 25
Police report 10-26-24
Fire report 10-25-24
RecordsOct. 24
Fire report 10-25-24
Police report 10-25-24
RecordsOct. 24
Police report 10-25-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy