Jefferson Elementary School second quarter

Jefferson Elementary School
A Honor Roll
4th grade: Catelyn Cowling, Amaria Criddle, Tydell Gathright, Jacarri Harris, Khalil Johnson, KeShaunna Jones, Joslin Kinder, LaRosa King, Moreanna Miner, Tala Mungle, Rayne Lei Oseland, Karsen Pierce, Gabriel Santos, Nala Smith, Zeus Ward, Emma Wehmeyer.
3rd grade: Jayla Anderson, Carnelo Andrews, Amani Gilyard, Ka'Laia Harris, Khamya Johnson, Morgan Reed, Cooper Seabaugh, Collin Stephens, Mya Wilson.
B Honor Roll
4th grade: Brennex Carroll, Anthony Figueroa, Tristan Flanigan, Joseph Hamlin, Robert Henry, LaVarious King, Allen Lett, Emerson McDowell-Hill, Kevin Miles, Aaron Salinas, Travis Shavers, Vincent Simpson.
3rd grade: Iona Avery, Kaleb Davis, Gemma Dombrowski, Dakota Everett, Allyson Fabian, Christopher Guada, Ayden Hill, Louise Hogan, Elijah James, Kaden Lanier, Malik Larry, Paris Long, Luis Mendez Puga, Braden Smallwood, Ericka Thiele, Phallon Thomas, Danayshia Wells.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.