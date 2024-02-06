All sections
RecordsApril 13, 2019

Jefferson Elementary School 3rd quarter

Jefferson Elementary School

A Honor Roll

4th grade: Catelyn Cowling, Tydell Gathright, Abdul Gray Sides, Joseph Hamlin, Jacarri , Harris, Robert Henry, KeShaunna Jones, LaVarious King, Jeremiah Knoop, Allen Lett, Emerson McDowell-Hill, Moreanna Miner, My'Khael Oliver, Alyssa Parker, Angel Rodriguez, Aaron Salinas, Travis Shavers, Nala Smith.

3rd grade: Jayla Anderson, Carmelo Andrews, Amani Gilyard, Khamya Johnson, Luis , Mendez-Puga, Morgan Reed, Ericka Thiele.

B Honor Roll

4th grade: Jaykob Crisler, Michael Curry, Faith Daniels, Gavin Deimund, Khalil Johnson, Joslin Kinder, Kevin Miles, Rayne Oseland, Karsin Pierce, Cadence Polk, Noah Potter, Maci Robinson, Cooper Rodgers, Delaney Sanders, Gabriel Santos, Blaze Shoemake, Vincent Simpson, Emma Wehmeyer.

3rd grade: Iona Avery, Emaria Brinkley, Timothy Brown, Darrius Coleman, Kaleb Davis, Gemma Dombrowski, Dakota Everett, Allyson Fabian, Ka'Laia Harris, Aiden Hill, Kaden Lanier, Ivyanna Myers, Cooper Seabaugh, Braden Smallwood, Collin Stevens, Mya Wilson.

