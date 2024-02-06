Jefferson Elementary School 1st quarter 2017

Jefferson Elementary School
A Honor Roll
3rd grade: Jacarri Harris, Joslin Kinder, KeShaunna Jones
4th grade: Destiny Brown, Matthew Reed, Iynata Roberts
B Honor Roll
3rd grade: Emerson McDowell-Hill, Joseph Hamlin, Catelyn Cowling, Faith Daniels, Tristan Flanigan, Zachery Gray, Lavarious King , Allen Lett, Moreanna Miner, Bre'ya Sanders, Gabriel Santos, Travis Shavers, Nala Smith
4th grade: Eliza Bollwerk, Alaina Boyer, Lydia Bevell, Josiah Cruz, Aleah Jackson, Stefany Miranda-Rico, Darius Newbern, Brooke Seabaugh, Annika Terrell, Sa'Mya Torres
