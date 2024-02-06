Jackson East Elementary School 4th quarter

Jackson East Elementary School
4th grade: Jayla Adams, Riley Adams, Brayden Akers, Elliott Allen, Layla Alton, Colt Anderson, A.J. Balsman, Payton Beussink, Brady Blackman, Kassidy Bourner, Kennedy Brown, Blake Cain, Lillie Cook, Maile Cook, Austin Criddle, Kai Crowe, Lynn-Avery Crowley, Austin Culbreath, Owen Eads, Sydney Edwards, Dru Eller, Ben Gabriel, Jasmine Green, Karson Hamm, Claire Hinkebein, Addyson Hofstra, Evan Holm, Wyatt Hopkins, McKenzie Johnson, Ian Kelley, Owen Kiefer, Kara Kinder, Wade LaValle, Peyton Lincoln, Chase Lohman, Matthew May, Dawson Peda, Jonathan Phillips, Layla Pobst, Colton Raines, Mikaelyn Scirocco, Merritt Smith, Spencer Sokolowski, Grant Sparks, Kathrine St. John, Carter Strickland, Conner Strickland, Rylie Surface, Braden Thompson, Madison Uelsmann, Trenton Unterreiner, Madeline Whitehead, Summer Woeltje, Lexia Womack, Katy Wondel.
5th grade: Kandice Bell, Price Belmar, Keller Breuer, Ryaan Biddle, Clayton Bohnsack, Kyla Brandy, Zachary Brazel, Brianna Brown, Garrison Brown, Nicholas Brown, Abby Burks, Emily Burks, Owen Burks, Josephine Collins, Haylie Conners, Connor Costello, Levi Crowe, D.J. Cowart, Rozalind Curlee, Kael Dameron, Marianne Dean, Cole Farrow, Callie Friese, Jacob Funk, Alana Gilbert, Charlie Grunloh, Kaitlyn Hahs, Waylon Hale, Blayne Harris, Kiera Harris, Alex Hayes, Andrew Henson, Gavin Holdman, Jack Hutson, Alex Kantchev, Durial King, Ayda Kiplinger, Peyton Klund, Grace Kurtz, Whitney Langford, Bradley Loos, Cooper McCearley, Carson McDaniel, Joshua Meesala, Jacob Miller, Madison Myers, Lyla Nagel, Avagail Nations, Ethan Puls, Harper Ready, Hillary Riley, Dylan Schemel, Claire Sebaugh, Cooper Senciboy, Bryce Wides, Brooklyn Stephens, Fisher Stevens, Lilly Stockard, Jonathan Swartzel, Elisha Thompson, Connor VanDeusen.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.