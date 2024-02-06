All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
RecordsAugust 15, 2020

Ingemanson - 50 years

Martin and Bette Ingemanson of Scott City celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Aug. 8 with a dinner at Celebrations in Cape Girardeau. Ingemanson and the former Bette Davis were married Aug. 8, 1970, at St. Mary of the Annunciation Cathedral in Cape Girardeau. The Rev. Bosco Westrich performed the ceremony. Their attendants were Nancy Davis, Margaret Boos, Susan Schnurbusch, Thomas Hughes, Roger Beck and Larry Dees...

Mr. and Mrs. Martin Ingemanson
Mr. and Mrs. Martin Ingemanson

Martin and Bette Ingemanson of Scott City celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Aug. 8 with a dinner at Celebrations in Cape Girardeau.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Ingemanson and the former Bette Davis were married Aug. 8, 1970, at St. Mary of the Annunciation Cathedral in Cape Girardeau. The Rev. Bosco Westrich performed the ceremony. Their attendants were Nancy Davis, Margaret Boos, Susan Schnurbusch, Thomas Hughes, Roger Beck and Larry Dees.

The couple has two children, Erik (Crystal) Ingemanson of Prior Lake, Minnesota, and Diana (Jason King) Ingemanson of Indianapolis. They also have four grandchildren, Kaylyn and Kennedi Ingemanson and Gracy and Nico King.

Story Tags
Anniversaries
Advertisement
Related
RecordsNov. 16
Police report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 16
Fire report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 15
Fire report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Police report 11-15-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Fire report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Fire report 11-14-24
Police report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Police report 11-14-24
Fire report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Fire report 11-9-24
Police report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Police report 11-9-24
Police report 11-8-24
RecordsNov. 7
Police report 11-8-24
Fire report 11-7-24
RecordsNov. 6
Fire report 11-7-24
Police report 11-7-24
RecordsNov. 6
Police report 11-7-24
Fire report 11-2-24
RecordsNov. 1
Fire report 11-2-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy