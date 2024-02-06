Ingemanson - 50 years

Martin and Bette Ingemanson of Scott City celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Aug. 8 with a dinner at Celebrations in Cape Girardeau.
Ingemanson and the former Bette Davis were married Aug. 8, 1970, at St. Mary of the Annunciation Cathedral in Cape Girardeau. The Rev. Bosco Westrich performed the ceremony. Their attendants were Nancy Davis, Margaret Boos, Susan Schnurbusch, Thomas Hughes, Roger Beck and Larry Dees.
The couple has two children, Erik (Crystal) Ingemanson of Prior Lake, Minnesota, and Diana (Jason King) Ingemanson of Indianapolis. They also have four grandchildren, Kaylyn and Kennedi Ingemanson and Gracy and Nico King.
