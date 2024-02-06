All sections
RecordsJanuary 27, 2024

Immaculate Conception school second quarter

Immaculate Conception Catholic School

AHonor Roll

4th grade: Dirk Barnes, Ryder Broch, Remi Bruenderman, Audra Brunke, Adam DuBois, Jr., Susan Eftink, Lyla Ford, Nolan Henderson, Madelyn Meier, Logan Moore, Caroline Rosenquist, Milo Tornetto.

5th grade: Lydia Balsman, Kara Chiles, Sawyer Coy, Paxton Essner, Quinn Koetting, Leo Lentz, Mia Litzelfelner, Mia McCall, Dean Miller, Lily Schaefer, Peter Starke.

6th grade: Evelyn Dixon, Kyleigh Duby, Damian Huff, Anna Lewis, Winston Lumsden, Jackson Peek, Ryan Rosenquist, Aubrey Wareing.

7th grade: Finn Carr, Kael Craft, Lacey Hindman, Elizabeth Smith, John Spooler, Kadence Turner.

8th grade: Josef Alipala, Hadley Beussink, Maggie Buchheit, Liam Ford, Clare Garner, Juliette Jones, Tessa Tornetto, Jacob Wareing.

B Honor Roll

4th grade: Tucker Barlow, Madison Thompson, Natalee Smith.

5th grade: Riley Kluesner, Mia Niedbalski, Cali Rhodes.

6th grade: Sophia Barlow, Mina Gosche, Lucas Nanney, Steven Neumann, Rebecca Niedbalski, Sophie Parker.

7th grade: Sam Dixon, Jillian Kester, Anna Vandeven.

8th grade: Annissa Engelen.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here.

