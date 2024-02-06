Immaculate Conception School second quarter

Immaculate Conception School
A Honor Roll
4th grade: Josef Alipala, Hadley Beussink, Lucas Borst, Maggie Buchheit, Tyler Fischer, Liam Ford, Clare Garner, Addison Henderson, Juliette Jones, Allie Thompson, Tessa Tornetto, Ozzie Turner, Kevin Wade, Jacob Wareing.
5th grade: Drue Duby, Hailey Hindman, Rhett Huckstep, Emily Huff, Kynna Johnson, Oscar Kester, Bailey Kistner, Anna Knippen, Nora Koetting.
6th grade: Ava Bartow, Gasya Berberian, Lily Coy, Elias Huff, Gabe Jones, Jackson Jones, Aidyn O'Daniel, Kate Rubel, Audrey Zych.
7th grade: Libby Buchheit, Lily Carr, Skylar Craft, Hailey Henderson, Aubrey Keran, Lyla Martin, Abbie Spooler.
8th grade: Erica DeBrock, Lily Huff, Karley McBride.
B Honor Roll
4th grade: Harper Burnett, Jayden Essner, Khloi Johnson, Bella Jones, Charlie Zych.
5th grade: Emma Andrews, Sam Carr, Kylii Johnson, Dale Lentz, Joah Moore, Isabella Sostillio.
6th grade: John Paul Alipala, Ryan Griffin, Luke Newell, Kayla Niedbalski, Brie Rubel, Anna Turner, Lolah Wunderlich.
7th grade: Sam Criddle, Kolton Johnson, Sylvia Kester, Trenton Schumacker, Adyson Seabaugh, Emmy Vandeven.
8th grade: Macy Bommarito, Audrey Deken.
