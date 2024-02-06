All sections
RecordsJanuary 25, 2020

Immaculate Conception School second quarter

Immaculate Conception School A Honor Roll 4th grade: Josef Alipala, Hadley Beussink, Lucas Borst, Maggie Buchheit, Tyler Fischer, Liam Ford, Clare Garner, Addison Henderson, Juliette Jones, Allie Thompson, Tessa Tornetto, Ozzie Turner, Kevin Wade, Jacob Wareing...

Immaculate Conception School

A Honor Roll

4th grade: Josef Alipala, Hadley Beussink, Lucas Borst, Maggie Buchheit, Tyler Fischer, Liam Ford, Clare Garner, Addison Henderson, Juliette Jones, Allie Thompson, Tessa Tornetto, Ozzie Turner, Kevin Wade, Jacob Wareing.

5th grade: Drue Duby, Hailey Hindman, Rhett Huckstep, Emily Huff, Kynna Johnson, Oscar Kester, Bailey Kistner, Anna Knippen, Nora Koetting.

6th grade: Ava Bartow, Gasya Berberian, Lily Coy, Elias Huff, Gabe Jones, Jackson Jones, Aidyn O'Daniel, Kate Rubel, Audrey Zych.

7th grade: Libby Buchheit, Lily Carr, Skylar Craft, Hailey Henderson, Aubrey Keran, Lyla Martin, Abbie Spooler.

8th grade: Erica DeBrock, Lily Huff, Karley McBride.

B Honor Roll

4th grade: Harper Burnett, Jayden Essner, Khloi Johnson, Bella Jones, Charlie Zych.

5th grade: Emma Andrews, Sam Carr, Kylii Johnson, Dale Lentz, Joah Moore, Isabella Sostillio.

6th grade: John Paul Alipala, Ryan Griffin, Luke Newell, Kayla Niedbalski, Brie Rubel, Anna Turner, Lolah Wunderlich.

7th grade: Sam Criddle, Kolton Johnson, Sylvia Kester, Trenton Schumacker, Adyson Seabaugh, Emmy Vandeven.

8th grade: Macy Bommarito, Audrey Deken.

