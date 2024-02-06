Immaculate Conception School second quarter

Immaculate Conception School
Immaculate Conception School
A Honor Roll
4th grade: Emma Andrews, Drue Duby, Hailey Hindman, Rhett Huckstep, Emily Huff, Kylii Johnson, Kynna Johnson, Oscar Kester, Nora Koetting, Dale Lentz, Isabella Sostillio.
5th grade: John Paul Alipala, Ava Bartow, Gasya Berberian, Lily Coy, Elias Huff, Gabe Jones, Jackson Jones, Brie Rubel, Noah Zhang, Audrey Zych.
6th grade: Libby Buchheit, Skylar Craft, Sam Criddle, Hailey Henderson, Sylvia Kester, Lyla Martin, Trenton Schumacker, Abbie Spooler.
7th grade: Macy Bommarito, Lily Huff.
8th grade: Rachel Engelen, Annalise Garner, Eve Jones, Karly Kasten, Celia Keran, Tori Rubel.
B-Honor Roll
4th grade: Sam Carr, Anna Knippen.
5th grade: Dylan Neumann, Luke Newell, Kate Rubel, Natalie Shrum, Anna Turner, Lolah Wunderlich.
6th grade: Lily Carr, Kolton Johnson, Aubrey Keran, Jonathan Rosenquist, Adyson Seabaugh.
7th grade: Russell Coy, Erica DeBrock, Audrey Deken, Lillie Kay Jenkins, Karley McBride.
8th grade: Avery Bader, Tryston Duby, Paige Elfrink, Levi Kennedy, Kate Lewis, Ava Poe, Katy Turner, Molly Turner.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.