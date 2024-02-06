All sections
RecordsJune 10, 2023
Immaculate Conception School fourth quarter
Immaculate Conception Catholic School

A Honor Roll

4th grade: Lydia Balsman, Kara Chiles, Sawyer Coy, Paxton Essner, Quinn Koetting, Leo Lentz, Mia Litzelfelner, Mia McCall, Dean Miller, Mia Niedbalski, Mason Sells, Peter Starke.

5th grade: Evelyn Dixon, Damian Huff, Mina Gosche, Anna Lewis, Winston Lumsden, Lucas Nanney, Ryan Rosenquist, Judah Sloan, Aubrey Wareing.

6th grade: Finn Carr, Kael Craft, Lacey Hindman, Elizabeth Smith, John Spooler, Kadence Turner, Anna Vandeven.

7th grade: Hadley Beussink, Maggie Buchheit, Clare Garner, Tessa Tornetto, Jacob Wareing.

8th grade: Emma Andrews, Loren Burford, Drue Duby, Emily Huff, Kynna Johnson, Nora Koetting.

B Honor Roll

4th grade: Riley Kluesner, Beau Parker, Cali Rhodes.

5th grade: Sophia Barlow, Kyleigh Duby, Steven Neumann, Rebecca Niedbalski, Sophie Parker, Joseph Ruch, Emily Shrum, Max Smith.

6th grade: Jillian Kester, Nolan Moore.

7th grade: Josef Alipala, Liam Ford.

8th grade: Sam Carr, Alaya Essner, Oscar Kester, Dale Lentz, Auburn Parker.

