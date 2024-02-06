All sections
RecordsNovember 23, 2022
Immaculate Conception School first quarter
Immaculate Conception Catholic School

A Honor Roll

4th grade Lydia Balsman, Kara Chiles, Sawyer Coy, Paxton Essner, Quinn Koetting, Mia Litzelfelner, Mia McCall, Dean Miller, Mia Niedbalski, Mason Sells, Peter Starke.

5th grade: Evelyn Dixon, Kyleigh Duby, Mina Gosche, Damian Huff, Anna Lewis, Winston Lumsden, Lucas Nanney, Sophie Parker, Ryan Rosenquist, Max Smith, Aubrey Wareing.

6th grade: Finn Carr, Kael Craft, Lacey Hindman, Elizabeth Smith, John Spooler, Kadence Turner.

7th grade: Josef Alipala, Hadley Beussink, Maggie Buchheit, Clare Garner, Tessa Tornetto, Jacob Wareing.

8th grade: Drue Duby, Rhett Huckstep, Emily Huff.

4th grade: Riley Kluesner, Leo Lentz, Beau Parker, Cali Rhodes.

5th grade: Sophia Barlow, Steven Neumann, Rebecca Niedbalski, Joseph Ruch, Emily Shrum, Ashton Walker.

6th grade: Sam Dixon, Jillian Kester, Nolan Moore, Patricia Ostrowski, Anna Vandeven.

7th grade: Jayden Essner, Liam Ford, Ozzie Turner.

8the grade: Emma Andrews, Loren Burford, Sam Carr, Alaya Essner, Kynna Johnson, Oscar Kester, Nora Koetting, Dale Lentz, Auburn Parker.

