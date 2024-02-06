Immaculate Conception School first quarter

Immaculate Conception Catholic School
A Honor Roll
4th grade Lydia Balsman, Kara Chiles, Sawyer Coy, Paxton Essner, Quinn Koetting, Mia Litzelfelner, Mia McCall, Dean Miller, Mia Niedbalski, Mason Sells, Peter Starke.
5th grade: Evelyn Dixon, Kyleigh Duby, Mina Gosche, Damian Huff, Anna Lewis, Winston Lumsden, Lucas Nanney, Sophie Parker, Ryan Rosenquist, Max Smith, Aubrey Wareing.
6th grade: Finn Carr, Kael Craft, Lacey Hindman, Elizabeth Smith, John Spooler, Kadence Turner.
7th grade: Josef Alipala, Hadley Beussink, Maggie Buchheit, Clare Garner, Tessa Tornetto, Jacob Wareing.
8th grade: Drue Duby, Rhett Huckstep, Emily Huff.
4th grade: Riley Kluesner, Leo Lentz, Beau Parker, Cali Rhodes.
5th grade: Sophia Barlow, Steven Neumann, Rebecca Niedbalski, Joseph Ruch, Emily Shrum, Ashton Walker.
6th grade: Sam Dixon, Jillian Kester, Nolan Moore, Patricia Ostrowski, Anna Vandeven.
7th grade: Jayden Essner, Liam Ford, Ozzie Turner.
8the grade: Emma Andrews, Loren Burford, Sam Carr, Alaya Essner, Kynna Johnson, Oscar Kester, Nora Koetting, Dale Lentz, Auburn Parker.
