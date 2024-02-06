Immaculate Conception School first quarter

Immaculate Conception School
A Honor Roll
4th grade: Josef Alipala, Hadley Beussink, Lucas Borst, Maggie Buchheit, Tyler Fischer, Liam Ford, Clare Garner, Addison Henderson, Juliette Jones, Tessa Tornetto, Ozzie Turner, Kevin Wade, Jacob Wareing.
5th grade: Drue Duby, Hailey Hindman, Rhett Huckstep, Emily Huff, Kylii Johnson, Kynna Johnson, Oscar Kester, Nora Koetting, Dale Lentz.
6th grade: John Paul Alipala, Ava Bartow, Gasya Berberian, Lily Coy, Elias Huff, Aidyn O'Daniel, Brie Rubel.
7th grade: Libby Buchheit, Lily Carr, Skylar Craft, Hailey Henderson, Kolton Johnson, Aubrey Keran, Sylvia Kester, Lyla Martin, Trenton Schumacker, Abbie Spooler.
8th grade: Macy Bommarito, Erica DeBrock, Karley McBride.
B Honor Roll
4th grade: Harper Burnett, Jayden Essner, Khloi Johnson, Bella Jones, Allie Thompson, Charlie Zych.
5th grade: Emma Andrews, Sam Carr, Alaya Essner, Anna Knippen, Joah Moore.
6th grade: Gabe Jones, Jackson Jones, Dylan Neumann, Luke Newell, Kayla Niedbalski, Kate Rubel, Lolah Wunderlich, Audrey Zych.
7th grade: Sam Criddle, Adyson Seabaugh, Emmy Vandeven.
8th grade: Audrey Deken, Lily Huff.
