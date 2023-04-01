All sections
April 1, 2023

Immaculate Conception Catholis School third quarter

Immaculate Conception Catholic School

A Honor Roll

4th grade: Lydia Balsman, Kara Chiles, Sawyer Coy, Paxton Essner, Quinn Koetting, Mia Litzelfelner, Mia McCall, Dean Miller, Mia Niedbalski, Peter Starke.

5th grade: Evelyn Dixon, Damian Huff, Ryan Rosenquist, Aubrey Wareing.

6th grade: Finn Carr, Kael Craft, Lacey Hindman, Elizabeth Smith, John Spooler, Kadence Turner.

7th grade: Josef Alipala, Hadley Beussink, Maggie Buchheit, Clare Garner, Liam Ford, Tessa Tornetto.

8th grade: Drue Duby, Emily Huff.

B Honor Roll

4th grade: Riley Kluesner, Leo Lentz, Beau Parker, Cali Rhodes, Mason Sells.

5th grade: Sophia Barlow, Kyleigh Duby, Mina Gosche, Anna Lewis, Winston Lumsden, Lucas Nanney, Rebecca Niedbalski, Sophie Parker, Joseph Ruch, Judah Sloan, Emily Shrum, Max Smith.

6th grade: Jillian Kester, Nolan Moore, Anna Vandeven.

7th grade: Jayden Essner, Jacob Wareing.

8th grade: Emma Andrews, Loren Burford, Sam Carr, Kynna Johnson, Oscar Kester, Nora Koetting, Dale Lentz.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

