Immaculate Conception Catholic School third quarter

Immaculate Conception Catholic School
A Honor Roll
4th grade: Ryder Broch, Remi Bruenderman, Audra Brunke, Adam DuBois, Jr., Susan Eftink, Lyla Ford, Nolan Henderson, Madelyn Meier, Logan Moore, Caroline Rosenquist, Milo Tornetto.
5th grade: Lydia Balsman, Kara Chiles, Sawyer Coy, Paxton Essner, Quinn Koetting, Mia Litzelfelner, Mia McCall, Dean Miller.
6th grade: Anna Lewis, Jackson Peek, Ryan Rosenquist, Aubrey Wareing.
7th grade: Finn Carr, Kael Craft, Lacey Hindman, Brooklyn LeGrand, John Spooler.
8th grade: Josef Alipala, Hadley Beussink, Maggie Buchheit, Annissa Engelen, Liam Ford, Clare Garner, Tessa Tornetto, Jacob Wareing.
B Honor Roll
4th grade: Tucker Barlow, Dirk Barnes, Madison Thompson, Natalee Smith
5th grade: Leo Lentz, Mia Niedbalski, Cali Rhodes, Lily Schaefer, Mason Sells, Peter Starke
6th grade: Evelyn Dixon, Kyleigh Duby, Mina Gosche, Damian Huff, Winston Lumsden, Rebecca Niedbalski, Sophie Parker
7th grade: Sam Dixon, Jillian Kester, Nolan Moore, Elizabeth Smith, Anna Vandeven
