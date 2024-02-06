All sections
April 13, 2024

Immaculate Conception Catholic School third quarter

Immaculate Conception Catholic School

A Honor Roll

4th grade: Ryder Broch, Remi Bruenderman, Audra Brunke, Adam DuBois, Jr., Susan Eftink, Lyla Ford, Nolan Henderson, Madelyn Meier, Logan Moore, Caroline Rosenquist, Milo Tornetto.

5th grade: Lydia Balsman, Kara Chiles, Sawyer Coy, Paxton Essner, Quinn Koetting, Mia Litzelfelner, Mia McCall, Dean Miller.

6th grade: Anna Lewis, Jackson Peek, Ryan Rosenquist, Aubrey Wareing.

7th grade: Finn Carr, Kael Craft, Lacey Hindman, Brooklyn LeGrand, John Spooler.

8th grade: Josef Alipala, Hadley Beussink, Maggie Buchheit, Annissa Engelen, Liam Ford, Clare Garner, Tessa Tornetto, Jacob Wareing.

B Honor Roll

4th grade: Tucker Barlow, Dirk Barnes, Madison Thompson, Natalee Smith

5th grade: Leo Lentz, Mia Niedbalski, Cali Rhodes, Lily Schaefer, Mason Sells, Peter Starke

6th grade: Evelyn Dixon, Kyleigh Duby, Mina Gosche, Damian Huff, Winston Lumsden, Rebecca Niedbalski, Sophie Parker

7th grade: Sam Dixon, Jillian Kester, Nolan Moore, Elizabeth Smith, Anna Vandeven

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

