January 21, 2023

Immaculate Conception Catholic School 2nd qt

Immaculate Conception Catholic School

Immaculate Conception Catholic School

A Honor Roll

4th Grade

A Honor Roll

4th grade: Lydia Balsman, Kara Chiles, Sawyer Coy, Paxton Essner, Quinn Koetting, Mia Litzelfelner, Mia McCall, Dean Miller, Peter Starke

5th grade: Evelyn Dixon, Kyleigh Duby, Mina Gosche, Damian Huff, Anna Lewis, Lucas Nanney, Ryan Rosenquist, Judah Sloan, Aubrey Wareing

6th grade: Finn Carr, Kael Craft, Lacey Hindman, Elizabeth Smith, John Spooler

7th graade: Josef Alipala, Hadley Beussink, Maggie Buchheit, Clare Garner, Liam Ford, Tessa Tornetto, Jacob Wareing

8th grade: Drue Duby, Emily Huff

B Honor Roll

4th grade: Riley Kluesner, Leo Lentz, Mia Niedbalski, Beau Parker, Cali Rhodes, Mason Sells

5th grade: Sophia Barlow, Winston Lumsden, Steven Neumann, Rebecca Niedbalski, Sophie Parker, Joseph Ruch, Emily Shrum, Max Smith

6th grade: Sam Dixon, Jillian Kester, Nolan Moore, Kadence Turner, Anna Vandeven

7th grade: Ozzie Turner

8th grade: Emma Andrews, Loren Burford, Sam Carr, Alaya Essner, Kynna Johnson, Oscar Kester, Nora Koetting, Dale Lentz

