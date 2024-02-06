Immaculate Conception Catholic School 2nd qt

Immaculate Conception Catholic School
A Honor Roll
4th Grade
A Honor Roll
4th grade: Lydia Balsman, Kara Chiles, Sawyer Coy, Paxton Essner, Quinn Koetting, Mia Litzelfelner, Mia McCall, Dean Miller, Peter Starke
5th grade: Evelyn Dixon, Kyleigh Duby, Mina Gosche, Damian Huff, Anna Lewis, Lucas Nanney, Ryan Rosenquist, Judah Sloan, Aubrey Wareing
6th grade: Finn Carr, Kael Craft, Lacey Hindman, Elizabeth Smith, John Spooler
7th graade: Josef Alipala, Hadley Beussink, Maggie Buchheit, Clare Garner, Liam Ford, Tessa Tornetto, Jacob Wareing
8th grade: Drue Duby, Emily Huff
B Honor Roll
4th grade: Riley Kluesner, Leo Lentz, Mia Niedbalski, Beau Parker, Cali Rhodes, Mason Sells
5th grade: Sophia Barlow, Winston Lumsden, Steven Neumann, Rebecca Niedbalski, Sophie Parker, Joseph Ruch, Emily Shrum, Max Smith
6th grade: Sam Dixon, Jillian Kester, Nolan Moore, Kadence Turner, Anna Vandeven
7th grade: Ozzie Turner
8th grade: Emma Andrews, Loren Burford, Sam Carr, Alaya Essner, Kynna Johnson, Oscar Kester, Nora Koetting, Dale Lentz
