Immaculate Conception School 1st quarter

Immaculate Conception School
A Honor Roll
4th grade: Emma Andrews, Sam Carr, Drue Duby, Hailey Hindman, Rhett Huckstep, Emily Huff, Kylii Johnson, Kynna Johnson, Oscar Kester, Anna Knippen, Nora Koetting, Dale Lentz.
5th grade: John Paul Alipala, Ava Bartow, Gasya Berberian, Lily Coy, Elias Huff, Gabe Jones, Jackson Jones, Brie Rubel, Lolah Wunderlich, Noah Zhang, Audrey Zych.
6th grade: Libby Buchheit, Lily Carr, Skylar Craft, Hailey Henderson, Lyla Martin, Abbie Spooler.
7th grade: Erica DeBrock, Lily Huff.
8th grade: Rachel Engelen, Annalise Garner, Eve Jones, Celia Keran, Tori Rubel.
B Honor Roll
4th grade: Alaya Essner, Auburn Parker, Isabella Sostillio.
5th grade: Dylan Neumann, Luke Newell, Kate Rubel, Natalie Shrum, Anna Turner.
6th grade: Sam Criddle, Kolton Johnson, Aubrey Keran, Sylvia Kester, Jonathan Rosenquist, Trenton Schumacker, Adyson Seabaugh, Emmy Vandeven.
7th grade: Macy Bommarito, Audrey Deken, Karley McBride.
8th grade: Avery Bader, Hailey Burnett, Tryston Duby, Paige Elfrink, Karly Kasten, Levi Kennedy, Felicity Kester, Kate Lewis, Ava Poe, Katy Turner, Molly Turner.
