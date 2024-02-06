All sections
Records
November 21, 2018

Immaculate Conception School 1st quarter

Immaculate Conception School

A Honor Roll

4th grade: Emma Andrews, Sam Carr, Drue Duby, Hailey Hindman, Rhett Huckstep, Emily Huff, Kylii Johnson, Kynna Johnson, Oscar Kester, Anna Knippen, Nora Koetting, Dale Lentz.

5th grade: John Paul Alipala, Ava Bartow, Gasya Berberian, Lily Coy, Elias Huff, Gabe Jones, Jackson Jones, Brie Rubel, Lolah Wunderlich, Noah Zhang, Audrey Zych.

6th grade: Libby Buchheit, Lily Carr, Skylar Craft, Hailey Henderson, Lyla Martin, Abbie Spooler.

7th grade: Erica DeBrock, Lily Huff.

8th grade: Rachel Engelen, Annalise Garner, Eve Jones, Celia Keran, Tori Rubel.

B Honor Roll

4th grade: Alaya Essner, Auburn Parker, Isabella Sostillio.

5th grade: Dylan Neumann, Luke Newell, Kate Rubel, Natalie Shrum, Anna Turner.

6th grade: Sam Criddle, Kolton Johnson, Aubrey Keran, Sylvia Kester, Jonathan Rosenquist, Trenton Schumacker, Adyson Seabaugh, Emmy Vandeven.

7th grade: Macy Bommarito, Audrey Deken, Karley McBride.

8th grade: Avery Bader, Hailey Burnett, Tryston Duby, Paige Elfrink, Karly Kasten, Levi Kennedy, Felicity Kester, Kate Lewis, Ava Poe, Katy Turner, Molly Turner.

