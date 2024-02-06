Hutson-50 years

Mr. and Mrs. Charles P. Hutson Jr. celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary June 26.
Hutson and the former Linda K. Schlamer were married June 26, 1971, at First Baptist Church in Thebes, Illinois, by the late Rev. Charles Shumate. Their attendants were Vickie Schlamer Hannan, Marcella Peters, Carl E. Peters and the late Michael R. Cook.
A celebration dinner was held July 15 and hosted by the couple's sons and daughters-in-law, Chris and Lindsey Hutson of Cape Girardeau and Craig and Laura Hutson of Jackson. The couple also has two grandchildren, Jack and Kate Hutson.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
Check out our AI Policy. For story submissions, click here. If you have corrections or notes, use this link. Comments are coming soon with our new platform.