RecordsMay 28, 2022

Huey - 65 years

George "Dude" and Schirley Jo Huey of Egypt Mills celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on May 19 with a dinner with their daughters and their spouses. Huey and the former Schirley Jo Sinn were married May 19, 1957, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau by the Rev. Walter Keisker...

Mr. and Mrs. George Huey
Mr. and Mrs. George Huey

George "Dude" and Schirley Jo Huey of Egypt Mills celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on May 19 with a dinner with their daughters and their spouses.

Huey and the former Schirley Jo Sinn were married May 19, 1957, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau by the Rev. Walter Keisker.

The couple have two daughters, Pam (Tony) Cagle and Kim (Terrence) Kelley, all of Egypt Mills. They also have four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

