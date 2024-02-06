Huey - 65 years

George "Dude" and Schirley Jo Huey of Egypt Mills celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on May 19 with a dinner with their daughters and their spouses.
Huey and the former Schirley Jo Sinn were married May 19, 1957, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau by the Rev. Walter Keisker.
The couple have two daughters, Pam (Tony) Cagle and Kim (Terrence) Kelley, all of Egypt Mills. They also have four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.