Huckstep-50 years

Gordon and Carmen Huckstep of Cape Girardeau are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary July 18.
Gordon and the former Carmen Theresa Anderson were married July 18, 1970, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Chapel in Cape Girardeau with the Rev. Walter Loeber officiating.
They have been blessed with three children, Tara Dawn Huckstep, Holly Christina (Greg) Judkins and Zachary Hargis (Blair) Huckstep, and four grandchildren, Benjamin and Hattie Judkins and Rhett and Asher Huckstep, all of Cape Girardeau.
