Honor roll: Jefferson Elementary School

A Honor Roll
3rd grade: DeAndre Abbage, Zaiden Bahr, Patience Benford, Ryelle Bower, Myiah Johnson, Aria McKibben, Teamond Wade, Leo Woods, Ze'Kyis McClung, A'Kyren Wheatley, Phoenix Ward, Micah Banks, Seville Bell IV, RaeLynn Bowen, Titus Flentge, Nevaeh Graham, Jeramy Hawley, Leonidas Kennedy, John Lewis, Delrease Barnhill, Matthew Cameron, Janell Hopkins, Aubrielle Louis, Amya Patterson, Andrew Nesby, Christopher Sparks, Karely Vazquez-Ramirez, Ja'Niyah Welch.
4th grade: Harlow Williams, Derek Mendoza-Garcia, Zane Carter, Taylor Hahs, Aubree Livingston, Kobe Minniefield, Rumor Young, Christopher Wheatley, De'Anthony Mallory, Khylie Jones, Ahmaud Hicks, Korie Green, Breosha Mullins, Tyra Dodd.
B Honor Roll
3rd grade: John Scheible, An'Niah Clark, Jordan Traylor, Lillie Fuwell, Jeffrey Sides, Ruth Lowe, Mah'Jestic Adams, Jayceon Banks, Hazel Goveche, Ka'Mariah Owens, Olivia Robinson, Elijah Rushing, Zion Hartline, Peyton Maloney, Kal-El Ramos, Naomi Shirrell, Kehlan Silman, Heavynee Stuckey, Christian Irving, Brandon Estrada.
4th grade: Lamia Warren, Dean Seders, Marley Reeves, Cherish Pullet, Kameela Parker, Deandria Holmes, Kyler Harris, Ni'Yell Anderson, Whitney Pyatt, La'Nijah Reed, Will Woods, Isabel Amerson, Jayceon Dye, Isabella Flahardy, Lyle Hughes, Khamille Jones, Makyra Quintana, Janiah Shelton, Kaemen Smith, Jurnee Terry, Aria Wrather, Kelley Tackett, Faith Stokes, Kenzie Hinkle, Jayla Hernandez, Christian Greer.
