RecordsMarch 16, 2019

Holder - 60 years

Mr. and Mrs. Everett Holder

SCOTT CITY -- Everett Lee and Mary Lee Holder of Scott City celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a party hosted by their sons on Feb. 15.

Holder and the former Mary Krieger were married Feb. 15, 1959, at Eisleben Lutheran Church in Scott City.

The couple has three children, Scott Holder, Terry Holder and the late Rick Holder, all of Scott City. They also have nine grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

