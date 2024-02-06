Hohler - 40 years

David E. and Sharon E. Hohler of Cape Girardeau will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary July 7. They plan to take a cruise trip later this year.
Hohler and Sharon Elaine Walker were married July 7, 1979, at First Church of the Nazarene. Their attendants were Roy and Beverly Darter.
They have one daughter, Kerri L. Hohler (Daniel) Cook of Melissa, Texas, and two grandchildren, Haley and Addison Cook of Melissa.
