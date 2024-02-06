All sections
June 29, 2019

Hohler - 40 years

David E. and Sharon E. Hohler of Cape Girardeau will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary July 7. They plan to take a cruise trip later this year. Hohler and Sharon Elaine Walker were married July 7, 1979, at First Church of the Nazarene. Their attendants were Roy and Beverly Darter...

Mr. and Mrs. David Hohler
Mr. and Mrs. David Hohler

David E. and Sharon E. Hohler of Cape Girardeau will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary July 7. They plan to take a cruise trip later this year.

Hohler and Sharon Elaine Walker were married July 7, 1979, at First Church of the Nazarene. Their attendants were Roy and Beverly Darter.

They have one daughter, Kerri L. Hohler (Daniel) Cook of Melissa, Texas, and two grandchildren, Haley and Addison Cook of Melissa.

