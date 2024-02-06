All sections
August 27, 2022

Hirtz-60 years

Pete and Betty Hirtz of Cape Girardeau celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary Aug. 25. Hirtz and the former Betty Polsgrove were married Aug. 25, 1962, at St. Teresa Church in Glennonville, Missouri. The couple has two children, Jane Abbott of Cape Girardeau and Paul Hirtz of Barnhart, Missouri; three grandchildren, Asa Gray, Mike Hirtz and Mark Hirtz; and two great-grandchildren, Braden Hirtz and Carson Hirtz.

Pete and Betty Hirtz of Cape Girardeau celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary Aug. 25.

Hirtz and the former Betty Polsgrove were married Aug. 25, 1962, at St. Teresa Church in Glennonville, Missouri.

The couple has two children, Jane Abbott of Cape Girardeau and Paul Hirtz of Barnhart, Missouri; three grandchildren, Asa Gray, Mike Hirtz and Mark Hirtz; and two great-grandchildren, Braden Hirtz and Carson Hirtz.

