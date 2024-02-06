Highway 72 in Cape County reduced for concrete repairs
Highway 72 in Cape Girardeau County, from Highway 34 to County Road 335 near Jackson, will be reduced to one lane with an 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews make concrete repairs. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, the work will take place daily from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday, Sept. 23, through Friday, Oct. 11.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
— From the Missouri Department of Transportation
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.