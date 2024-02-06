Heuring -- 75 years

Albert and Carma Heuring celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary on June 27.
Heuring and the former Carma Nell Wills were married June 27, 1942, at Fornfelt, Missouri.
A celebration was held in their honor at Bent Creek Golf House in Jackson. It was hosted by their children and their spouses, Sharon Poole of Farmington, Missouri; Gene and Judy Heuring of Cape Girardeau; Dean and Ruth Heuring of Pomona, Missouri; Rick and Jan Heuring of Jackson; and Monica and Ivan Stein of Mesa, Arizona.
The couple has 11 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
A special attendee was Carma's older sister, Glema Milligan of Cape Girardeau.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.