RecordsNovember 17, 2018

Hester - 75 years

Bobby and Ruby Hester of Chaffee, Missouri, are celebrating their 75th wedding anniversary on Nov. 17. Hester and Ruby Seabaugh were married Nov. 17, 1943, in Chaffee. They have eight children: Joyce Baker of Sadler, Texas; Jerry Hester of Jackson; Gary Hester of Chaffee; Paula Roberts of Cape Girardeau; Julia Woodruff of Rosser, Texas; Susan Hester of Chaffee; Robert Hester of Bell City, Missouri; and Denise Haislip of Chaffee...

Mr. and Mrs. Bobby Hester
Mr. and Mrs. Bobby Hester

Bobby and Ruby Hester of Chaffee, Missouri, are celebrating their 75th wedding anniversary on Nov. 17.

Hester and Ruby Seabaugh were married Nov. 17, 1943, in Chaffee.

They have eight children: Joyce Baker of Sadler, Texas; Jerry Hester of Jackson; Gary Hester of Chaffee; Paula Roberts of Cape Girardeau; Julia Woodruff of Rosser, Texas; Susan Hester of Chaffee; Robert Hester of Bell City, Missouri; and Denise Haislip of Chaffee.

They also have 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

Anniversaries

