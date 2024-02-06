Haring-60 years

Ray and Joan Haring of Cape Girardeau celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary June 12.
The couple were married June 12, 1960, at Central Methodist Church in Oskaloosa, Iowa. They moved to Cape Girardeau in 1967. Both are retired teachers.
They have two children, Robyn and Jason Edwards of Kansas City, Missouri, and Chip and Melissa Haring of St. Peters, Missouri. They also have six grandchildren.
