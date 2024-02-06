All sections
June 13, 2020

Haring-60 years

Ray and Joan Haring of Cape Girardeau celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary June 12. The couple were married June 12, 1960, at Central Methodist Church in Oskaloosa, Iowa. They moved to Cape Girardeau in 1967. Both are retired teachers. They have two children, Robyn and Jason Edwards of Kansas City, Missouri, and Chip and Melissa Haring of St. Peters, Missouri. They also have six grandchildren...

Mr. and Mrs. Ray Haring
Mr. and Mrs. Ray Haring

Ray and Joan Haring of Cape Girardeau celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary June 12.

The couple were married June 12, 1960, at Central Methodist Church in Oskaloosa, Iowa. They moved to Cape Girardeau in 1967. Both are retired teachers.

They have two children, Robyn and Jason Edwards of Kansas City, Missouri, and Chip and Melissa Haring of St. Peters, Missouri. They also have six grandchildren.

