July 17, 2021
Hager-60 years
Harold and Jeanine Hager of Cape Girardeau celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on July 16. A family dinner was hosted by their children in May. Hager and the former Jeanine Binger were married July 16, 1961, at St. Jacobi Lutheran Church in Jennings, Missouri...
Mr. and Mrs. Harold Hager

Harold and Jeanine Hager of Cape Girardeau celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on July 16. A family dinner was hosted by their children in May.

Hager and the former Jeanine Binger were married July 16, 1961, at St. Jacobi Lutheran Church in Jennings, Missouri.

The Hagers are retired, he as chair of the mathematics department at Southeast Missouri State University and she from the faculty at Trinity Lutheran School.

The couple has two children, Wendy (Karl) Kunc of Burke, Virginia, and Kim (Spencer) Train of Spring, Texas. They also have two grandchildren, Katy Kunc of Lexington, Kentucky, and Keenan Kunc of Burke.

Anniversaries
