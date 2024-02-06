All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
RecordsApril 13, 2024

Guardian Angel School third quarter

Guardian Angel School Super Students Kindergarten: Berkley Dennis, Caroline Eskew, August Graviett, Caroline Kyle, Tuck McClard, Presley Pinkston, Jude Seabaugh, Sadie Seyer, Clara Vetter. 1st grade: Brooks Curry, Gibson Curry, Sawyer Dirnberger, Fisher Gadberry, Teagan King, Mae Roper, Lane Seyer, Case Taylor, Tennyson VanGennip, Michael Weathers, Trase Webb...

Guardian Angel School

Super Students

Kindergarten: Berkley Dennis, Caroline Eskew, August Graviett, Caroline Kyle, Tuck McClard, Presley Pinkston, Jude Seabaugh, Sadie Seyer, Clara Vetter.

1st grade: Brooks Curry, Gibson Curry, Sawyer Dirnberger, Fisher Gadberry, Teagan King, Mae Roper, Lane Seyer, Case Taylor, Tennyson VanGennip, Michael Weathers, Trase Webb.

2nd grade: Kinsley Dunivan, Aubrey Graviett, Amelia Kyle, Tripp McClard, Maverick Seabaugh.

3rd grade: Tucker Hahn, Owen Morrison, Laynie Priggel.

A Honor Roll

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

4th grade: Chloe Caudle, Elizabeth David, Andrea Pobst, Saydi Priggel, Kambrie Seabaugh.

5th grade: Elaina Hahn, Cora Houchins.

6th grade: Ashtyn Pobst.

8th grade: Rylie Priggel, Adisyn Seabaugh.

B Honor Roll

5th grade: Dylan Levan.

6th grade: Everett David, Harper Gadberry, Kyla Rains.

8th grade: Kasyn Seabaugh.

Story Tags
Honor Rolls
Advertisement
Related
RecordsOct. 19
Fire report 10-19-24
RecordsOct. 19
Police report 10-19-24
RecordsOct. 18
Fire report 10-18-24
RecordsOct. 17
Police report 10-18-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Road work: Bridge repairs reduce SB I-55 in Scott County
RecordsOct. 4
Road work: Bridge repairs reduce SB I-55 in Scott County
Cape County coroner motion hearing scheduled for November
RecordsOct. 3
Cape County coroner motion hearing scheduled for November
Road work: Route AA in Scott County closed for bridge maintenance
RecordsOct. 3
Road work: Route AA in Scott County closed for bridge maintenance
Southeast Missouri felon sentenced to 110 months on gun, drug charges
RecordsSep. 30
Southeast Missouri felon sentenced to 110 months on gun, drug charges
Road work: WB US 62 in Scott County reduced for shoulder work
RecordsSep. 30
Road work: WB US 62 in Scott County reduced for shoulder work
Cape shooting suspect held on no-bond warrant
RecordsSep. 27
Cape shooting suspect held on no-bond warrant
Police report 9-28-24
RecordsSep. 27
Police report 9-28-24
Fire report 9-28-24
RecordsSep. 27
Fire report 9-28-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy