Guardian Angel School third quarter

Guardian Angel School
Super Students
Kindergarten: Berkley Dennis, Caroline Eskew, August Graviett, Caroline Kyle, Tuck McClard, Presley Pinkston, Jude Seabaugh, Sadie Seyer, Clara Vetter.
1st grade: Brooks Curry, Gibson Curry, Sawyer Dirnberger, Fisher Gadberry, Teagan King, Mae Roper, Lane Seyer, Case Taylor, Tennyson VanGennip, Michael Weathers, Trase Webb.
2nd grade: Kinsley Dunivan, Aubrey Graviett, Amelia Kyle, Tripp McClard, Maverick Seabaugh.
3rd grade: Tucker Hahn, Owen Morrison, Laynie Priggel.
A Honor Roll
4th grade: Chloe Caudle, Elizabeth David, Andrea Pobst, Saydi Priggel, Kambrie Seabaugh.
5th grade: Elaina Hahn, Cora Houchins.
6th grade: Ashtyn Pobst.
8th grade: Rylie Priggel, Adisyn Seabaugh.
B Honor Roll
5th grade: Dylan Levan.
6th grade: Everett David, Harper Gadberry, Kyla Rains.
8th grade: Kasyn Seabaugh.
