RecordsApril 2, 2022

Guardian Angel School third quarter

Guardian Angel School Super Students Kindergarten: Kinsley Dunivan, Aubrey Graviett, Amelia Kyle, Tripp McClard, Maverick Seabaugh, Jameson Vandergriff. 1st grade: Tucker Hahn, Thatcher Mattingly. 2nd grade: Chloe Caudle, Elizabeth David, Andrea Pobst, Saydi Priggel, Kambrie Seabaugh...

Guardian Angel School

Super Students

Kindergarten: Kinsley Dunivan, Aubrey Graviett, Amelia Kyle, Tripp McClard, Maverick Seabaugh, Jameson Vandergriff.

1st grade: Tucker Hahn, Thatcher Mattingly.

2nd grade: Chloe Caudle, Elizabeth David, Andrea Pobst, Saydi Priggel, Kambrie Seabaugh.

3rd grade: Elaina Hahn, Dylan Levan, Sadler Mattingly.

A Honor Roll

4th grade: Harper Gadberry, Baker Mattingly, Ashtyn Pobst.

6th grade: Rylie Priggel, Adisyn Seabaugh.

7th grade: Jonah Dirnberger, Porter Gadberry.

8th grade: Ava Forehand, Reid Hobbs, Ryder Siebert.

B Honor Roll

4th grade: Everett David, Kyla Rains.

6th grade: Kasyn Seabaugh.

7th grade: Weston Woods.

8th grade: Cooper Bryant, Cora Woods.

