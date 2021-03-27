All sections
March 27, 2021

Guardian Angel School third quarter

Guardian Angel School

Third Quarter

Super Students

Kindergarten: Maebry Enderle, Tucker Hahn, Owen Morrison, Laynie Priggel.

1st grade: Chloe Caudle, Elizabeth David, Andrea Pobst, Saydi Priggel, Kambrie Seabaugh, Kaydren Williams.

2nd grade: Elaina Hahn, Dylan Levan.

3rd grade: Everett David, Harper Gadberry, Ashtyn Pobst, Kyla Rains, Veronica Seyer

.

A Honor Roll

4th grade: Gianna LeGrand.

5th grade: Rylie Priggel, Adisyn Seabaugh.

6th grade: Jonah Dirnberger, Porter Gadberry, Eva LeGrand.

7th grade: Ava Forehand, Reid Hobbs, Amelia LeGrand, Ryder Siebert, Cora Woods.

8th grade: Parker Bryant, Altyn Timlin.

B Honor Roll

5th grade: Kasyn Seabaugh.

6th grade: Weston Woods.

7th grade: Cooper Bryant.

8th grade: Michael Eftink.

