RecordsJanuary 16, 2021
Guardian Angel School second quarter
Guardian Angel School Super Students Kindergarten: Maebry Enderle, Tucker Hahn, Owen Morrison, Laynie Priggel. 1st grade: Chloe Caudle, Elizabeth David, Andrea Pobst, Saydi Priggel, Kambrie Seabaugh, Kaydren Williams. 2nd grade: Elaina Hahn. 3rd grade: Everett David, Harper Gadberry, Ashtyn Pobst, Kyla Rains, Riley Ramsey, Xaveon Ross, Veronica Seyer...

Guardian Angel School

Super Students

Kindergarten: Maebry Enderle, Tucker Hahn, Owen Morrison, Laynie Priggel.

1st grade: Chloe Caudle, Elizabeth David, Andrea Pobst, Saydi Priggel, Kambrie Seabaugh, Kaydren Williams.

2nd grade: Elaina Hahn.

3rd grade: Everett David, Harper Gadberry, Ashtyn Pobst, Kyla Rains, Riley Ramsey, Xaveon Ross, Veronica Seyer.

A Honor Roll

5th grade: Rylie Priggel, Adisyn Seabaugh, Kasyn Seabaugh.

6th grade: Jonah Dirnberger, Porter Gadberry.

7th grade: Ava Forehand, Reid Hobbs, Ryder Siebert.

8th grade: Parker Bryant, Michael Eftink, Altyn Timlin.

B Honor Roll

6th grade: Weston Woods.

7th grade: Cooper Bryant, Cora Woods.

