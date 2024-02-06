All sections
RecordsJanuary 18, 2020

Guardian Angel School second quarter

Guardian Angel School Super Students Kindergarten: Chloe Caudle, Elizabeth David, Andrea Pobst, Saydi Priggel, Kambrie Seabaugh. 1st grade: Elaina Hahn, Liam LeGrand, Dylan Levan, Sadler Mattingly. 2nd grade: Everett David, Harper Gadberry, Baker Mattingly, Ashtyn Pobst, Kyla Rains, Riley Ramsey, Veronica Seyer...

Guardian Angel School

Super Students

Kindergarten: Chloe Caudle, Elizabeth David, Andrea Pobst, Saydi Priggel, Kambrie Seabaugh.

1st grade: Elaina Hahn, Liam LeGrand, Dylan Levan, Sadler Mattingly.

2nd grade: Everett David, Harper Gadberry, Baker Mattingly, Ashtyn Pobst, Kyla Rains, Riley Ramsey, Veronica Seyer.

3rd grade: Gianna LeGrand.

A Honor Roll

4th grade: Rylie Priggel, Adisyn Seabaugh, Kasyn Seabaugh.

5th grade: Jonah Dirnberger, Porter Gadberry, Eva LeGrand.

6th grade: Ava Forehand, Reid Hobbs, Amelia LeGrand, Ryder Siebert.

7th grade: Parker Bryant, Altyn Timlin.

8th grade: Gabe Dirnberger, Owen Forehand, Cooper Senciboy.

B Honor Roll

5th grade: Weston Woods.

6th grade: Cooper Bryant, Cora Woods.

7th grade: Michael Eftink.

8th grade: Nolan Loper.

