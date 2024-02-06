Guardian Angel School second quarter

Guardian Angel School
Super Students
Kindergarten: Chloe Caudle, Elizabeth David, Andrea Pobst, Saydi Priggel, Kambrie Seabaugh.
1st grade: Elaina Hahn, Liam LeGrand, Dylan Levan, Sadler Mattingly.
2nd grade: Everett David, Harper Gadberry, Baker Mattingly, Ashtyn Pobst, Kyla Rains, Riley Ramsey, Veronica Seyer.
3rd grade: Gianna LeGrand.
A Honor Roll
4th grade: Rylie Priggel, Adisyn Seabaugh, Kasyn Seabaugh.
5th grade: Jonah Dirnberger, Porter Gadberry, Eva LeGrand.
6th grade: Ava Forehand, Reid Hobbs, Amelia LeGrand, Ryder Siebert.
7th grade: Parker Bryant, Altyn Timlin.
8th grade: Gabe Dirnberger, Owen Forehand, Cooper Senciboy.
B Honor Roll
5th grade: Weston Woods.
6th grade: Cooper Bryant, Cora Woods.
7th grade: Michael Eftink.
8th grade: Nolan Loper.
