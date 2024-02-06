Guardian Angel School fourth quarter

Guardian Angel School
Super Students
Kindergarten: Kinsley Dunivan, Aubrey Graviett, Amelia Kyle, Tripp McClard, Maverick Seabaugh, Jameson Vandergriff.
1st grade: Tucker Hahn, Thatcher Mattingly, Owen Morrison, Laynie Priggel.
2nd grade: Chloe Caudle, Elizabeth David, Andrea Pobst, Saydi Priggel, Kambrie Seabaugh.
3rd grade: Elaina Hahn, Dylan Levan, Sadler Mattingly.
A Honor Roll
4th grade: Everett David, Baker Mattingly, Kyla Rains.
6th grade: Rylie Priggel, Adisyn Seabaugh.
7th grade: Jonah Dirnberger.
8th grade: Ava Forehand, Reid Hobbs, Cora Woods.
B Honor Roll
4th grade: Harper Gadberry, Ashtyn Pobst.
6th grade: Kasyn Seabaugh.
7th grade: Porter Gadberry.
8th grade: Cooper Bryant, Ryder Siebert.
