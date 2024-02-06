All sections
RecordsMay 21, 2022

Guardian Angel School fourth quarter

Guardian Angel School

Super Students

Kindergarten: Kinsley Dunivan, Aubrey Graviett, Amelia Kyle, Tripp McClard, Maverick Seabaugh, Jameson Vandergriff.

1st grade: Tucker Hahn, Thatcher Mattingly, Owen Morrison, Laynie Priggel.

2nd grade: Chloe Caudle, Elizabeth David, Andrea Pobst, Saydi Priggel, Kambrie Seabaugh.

3rd grade: Elaina Hahn, Dylan Levan, Sadler Mattingly.

A Honor Roll

4th grade: Everett David, Baker Mattingly, Kyla Rains.

6th grade: Rylie Priggel, Adisyn Seabaugh.

7th grade: Jonah Dirnberger.

8th grade: Ava Forehand, Reid Hobbs, Cora Woods.

B Honor Roll

4th grade: Harper Gadberry, Ashtyn Pobst.

6th grade: Kasyn Seabaugh.

7th grade: Porter Gadberry.

8th grade: Cooper Bryant, Ryder Siebert.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

