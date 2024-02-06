All sections
RecordsMay 29, 2021

Guardian Angel School fourth quarter

Guardian Angel School

Super Students:

Kindergarten: Maebry Enderle, Tucker Hahn, Owen Morrison, Laynie Priggel.

1st grade: Chloe Caudle, Elizabeth David, Andrea Pobst, Saydi Priggel, Kambrie Seabaugh, Kaydren Williams.

2nd grade: Elaina Hahn, Dylan Levan.

3rd grade: Harper Gadberry, Ashtyn Pobst, Kyla Rains, Veronica Seyer.

A Honor Roll

4th grade: Gianna LeGrand.

5th grade: Rylie Priggel, Adisyn Seabaugh.

6th grade: Jonah Dirnberger, Porter Gadberry, Eva LeGrand.

7th grade: Ava Forehand, Reid Hobbs, Amelia LeGrand, Ryder Siebert, Cora Woods.

8th grade: Parker Bryant, Michael Eftink, Altyn Timlin.

B Honor Roll:

5th grade: Kasyn Seabaugh.

6th grade: Weston Woods.

7th grade: Cooper Bryant.

