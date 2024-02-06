All sections
RecordsNovember 24, 2021

Guardian Angel School first quarter

Guardian Angel School Super Students Kindergarten: Kinsley Dunivan, Aubrey Graviett, Amelia Kyle, Tripp McClard, Maverick Seabaugh, Jameson Vandergriff. 1st grade: Tucker Hahn, Thatcher Mattingly, Owen Morrison, Laynie Priggel. 2nd grade: Chloe Caudle, Elizabeth David, Andrea Pobst, Saydi Priggel, Kambrie Seabaugh...

Guardian Angel School

Super Students

Kindergarten: Kinsley Dunivan, Aubrey Graviett, Amelia Kyle, Tripp McClard, Maverick Seabaugh, Jameson Vandergriff.

1st grade: Tucker Hahn, Thatcher Mattingly, Owen Morrison, Laynie Priggel.

2nd grade: Chloe Caudle, Elizabeth David, Andrea Pobst, Saydi Priggel, Kambrie Seabaugh.

3rd grade: Elaina Hahn, Dylan Levan, Sadler Mattingly.

A Honor Roll

4th grade: Everett David, Harper Gadberry, Baker Mattingly, Ashtyn Pobst.

5th grade: Gianna LeGrand.

6th grade: Rylie Priggel.

7th grade: Jonah Dirnberger.

8th grade: Ava Forehand, Reid Hobbs, Amelia LeGrand, Ryder Siebert, Cora Woods.

B Honor Roll

4th grade: Kyla Rains.

6th grade: Adisyn Seabaugh, Kasyn Seabaugh.

7th grade: Porter Gadberry, Eva LeGrand, Weston Woods.

8th grade: Cooper Bryant.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

