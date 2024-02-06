All sections
RecordsNovember 24, 2020

Guardian Angel School first quarter

Guardian Angel School Super Students: Kindergarten: Maebry Enderle, Tucker Hahn, Owen Morrison, Laynie Priggel. 1st grade: Chloe Caudle, Elizabeth David, Andrea Pobst, Saydi Priggel, Kambrie Seabaugh, Kaydren Williams. 2nd grade: Elaina Hahn, Dylan Levan...

Guardian Angel School

Super Students:

Kindergarten: Maebry Enderle, Tucker Hahn, Owen Morrison, Laynie Priggel.

1st grade: Chloe Caudle, Elizabeth David, Andrea Pobst, Saydi Priggel, Kambrie Seabaugh, Kaydren Williams.

2nd grade: Elaina Hahn, Dylan Levan.

3rd grade: Everett David, Harper Gadberry, Ashtyn Pobst, Kyla Rains, Riley Ramsey, Xaveon Ross, Veronica Seyer.

A Honor Roll

5th grade: Rylie Priggel, Adisyn Seabaugh.

6th grade: Jonah Dirnberger, Porter Gadberry.

7th grade: Ava Forehand, Reid Hobbs.

8th grade: Altyn Timlin.

B Honor Roll

5th grade: Dane Loper, Kasyn Seabaugh.

6th grade: Weston Woods.

7th grade: Ryder Siebert, Cora Woods.

8th grade: Parker Bryant, Michael Eftink.

