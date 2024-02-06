Guardian Angel School first quarter

Guardian Angel School
Super Students:
Kindergarten: Maebry Enderle, Tucker Hahn, Owen Morrison, Laynie Priggel.
1st grade: Chloe Caudle, Elizabeth David, Andrea Pobst, Saydi Priggel, Kambrie Seabaugh, Kaydren Williams.
2nd grade: Elaina Hahn, Dylan Levan.
3rd grade: Everett David, Harper Gadberry, Ashtyn Pobst, Kyla Rains, Riley Ramsey, Xaveon Ross, Veronica Seyer.
A Honor Roll
5th grade: Rylie Priggel, Adisyn Seabaugh.
6th grade: Jonah Dirnberger, Porter Gadberry.
7th grade: Ava Forehand, Reid Hobbs.
8th grade: Altyn Timlin.
B Honor Roll
5th grade: Dane Loper, Kasyn Seabaugh.
6th grade: Weston Woods.
7th grade: Ryder Siebert, Cora Woods.
8th grade: Parker Bryant, Michael Eftink.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.