May 25, 2019

Guardian Angel School 4th quarter

Guardian Angel School

Super students

Kindergarten: Elaina Hahn, Liam LeGrand, Dylan Levan, Sadler Mattingly.

1st grade: Everett David, Harper Gadberry, Baker Mattingly, Ashtyn Pobst, Kyla Rains, Riley Ramsey, Veronica Seyer.

2nd grade: Gianna LeGrand.

3rd grade: Dane Loper, Rylie Priggel, Hayden Ramsey, Adisyn Seabaugh, Kasyn Seabaugh.

A Honor Roll

4th grade: Jonah Dirnberger, Porter Gadberry, Eva LeGrand, Weston Woods.

5th grade: Ava Forehand, Reid Hobbs, Amelia LeGrand, Ryder Siebert, Cora Woods.

6th grade: Parker Bryant, Altyn Timlin.

7th grade: Gabe Dirnberger, Owen Forehand.

8th grade: Dalaini Bryant, Logan Dame, Courtney Dirnberger, Thomas Dittmer, Taylor Hobbs, Sophie Priggel, Riley Schlosser, Daley Siebert, Connor Watkings, Haley Webb, Nathaniel Woods.

B Honor Roll

5th grade: Cooper Bryant.

6th grade: Michael Eftink.

7th grade: Nolan Loper, Cooper Senciboy.

8th grade: Kara Eftink, Kyle Eftink, Lawson Hahn, Drew Pobst, Seth Reed.

